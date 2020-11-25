Anthony David Floyd, Sr., 40, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Burlington, WA. He was born on October 23, 1980 in Yuba City, CA to Jack and Winnie (Stidman) Floyd.
A Celebration of Anthony's life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Inspire Church, 805 Township St. Sedro-Woolley, WA. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and seating arrangements will be made for social distancing. For the full obituary and to share your memories of Anthony, please visit the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.