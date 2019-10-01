|
|
1973 - 2019
Antonio (Tony) was born February 7, 1973 in Toppenish, Washington.
Tony was the fifth child born to Joe and Eleanor Romero. Tony was always easy-going and easy to spot, seeing that he was the only blond baby in the family. Joe and Eleanor Romero raised their children in Mount Vernon, WA where Tony attended and completed high school. Later in life he attended Skagit Valley College and Taylor Driving School.
Tony was a devoted father. His son Roman (13 years old) and he were rarely apart. They were best friends and each other's world.
Tony also leaves behind his oldest daughter Ivy Zegstroo (25 yrs.) and her children, Theo, Xane, Delyela.
He was a loving friend; he would give the shirt off his back, was always there with a kind word or something funny to get you to smile. He was loyal and true! He was close to his parents and sisters and brothers, calling and texting them daily. We will truly miss hearing your voice and laughter, brother! Whatever Tony did, he gave 100 percent. He was an awesome father, son, brother, uncle, and friend!
A Celebration of Life will be held for Tony at, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon, WA on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 5-7pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 2, 2019