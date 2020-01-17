|
|
August 22, 1920 -
January 13, 2020
Ardell M. (Moeller) Henke, 99, formerly of Anacortes, died peacefully on Monday January 13, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington.
She was born on August 22nd, 1920 in Sparta, Illinois to Henry Carl Moeller and Mary Louise (Krumwiede) Moeller. She grew up in Chester Illinois on a farm and was one of 6 children. When papa fell ill with Parkinson's, the family moved into a small home in town. Music played a large roll in Ardell's childhood which helped to unite the family.
Ardell graduated from high school in 1937 where she enjoyed English language arts, reading and mathematics. Soon after high school Ardell was employed at the local knitting mill until she gained employment as a cashier and secretary at the Chester power company.
In 1944 Ardell was married to Harold Metzger who was a fighter pilot in World War II. Harold was listed as missing in action in 1945.
In 1948 Ardell met Al Henke, a good friend of Harold's, who also served in World War II and was a Pearl Harbor survivor. They were married in 1948 and began their life together in California.
Ardell and Al adopted three children--Rich, Dave and Jan--over the course of 11 years while living in California, Anacortes and New Jersey. Ardell and Al moved back to Anacortes in 1968 where they lived on H Avenue for 45 years.
Ardell's greatest love was for her family. Always on the ready, she actively supported her children; shuttling them to basketball practice, tennis lessons, appointments, music lessons, recitals and concerts. Ardell attended nearly all of the children's numerous sporting events, acted as a girl scout leader, kept their clothes and uniforms washed and folded, meals ready and so much more. When they called she was there to help. Ardell was a dedicated, loving and patient wife. After the children graduated from high school Ardell and Al invested a great deal of time in Lutheran Lay Renewal traveling across the US and Canada.
Ardell had a great passion for music, her Christian faith and her heart for community service. As a young child she was involved with the Lutheran youth group, sang in the Glee Club, played the violin, French horn and the pump organ. She was a long-time member of the Anacortes Lutheran church and choir, PAO, children's orthopedic auxiliary, prayer chain and volunteering to sing at numerous nursing homes.
Ardell is survived by her son, Rich Henke of Mill Creek, and her daughter and son-in-law Janet and Ted Beyer of Ridgefield, three grandchildren Wally Shoot, Dean Beyer and Gretchen Beyer as well as two great-grandchildren Cooper Shoot and Alarra Shoot.
Viewing and visitation of Ardell will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00pm, January 23rd at Evans Funeral Chapel.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm, January 24th at Anacortes Lutheran Church.
Published in Anacortes American on Jan. 22, 2020