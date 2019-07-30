|
|
January 12, 1926 -
July 14, 2019
"My children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are the most important things in my life along with my belief in God." This is the essence of Ardelle Jean King, beloved mother and grandmother, who was born January 12, 1926 in Anacortes, Wash. and passed away July 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Wash. at the age of 93 after a brief illness.
Ardelle was born to George and Gladys (Graham) Smith. She attended schools in Anacortes, graduating in 1944, and was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. At the age of five, Ardelle's mother passed away. She and her brother, Gordon, were raised by their father and paternal grandparents and were blessed to have had a loving, extended family growing up.
On March 11, 1944 in Anacortes, Ardelle and Oscar Melvin King, Jr. were joined in marriage at the home of her grandparents, Thomas and Minnie Smith. The young couple briefly lived in Washington, D.C. before relocating to Yakima, Wash. where they owned a print shop. The family moved to Walla Walla, Wash. in 1965 and resided there until the marriage was dissolved in 1974. Ardelle returned to Yakima and was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 19 years, retiring in 1993.
Ardelle was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Yakima Memorial Hospital and the Warehouse Theatre Company.
Favorite activities were going to the movies, reading, and attending Yakima Bears baseball games. Recognizing the benefits of a healthy life style, Ardelle enjoyed daily exercise. She loved cats and trips to the beach. She was also a member of the Mayflower Society.
Wishing to be closer to family, she moved to Vancouver, Wash. in 2008 making her home at Glenwood Place for the past eleven years.
Faith was a significant part of her life and she regularly attended services until the last few weeks of her life.
Ardelle's smiling face and kind demeanor will be deeply missed.
Ardelle is survived by sons David (Rhonda) King of Kalama, Wash. and Dennis (Becky) King of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter Karen (Phil) Simmons of Doylestown, Pa.; grandchildren Stephanie (David) Goad of Ridgefield, Wash. and Randin (Kali) King of Bend, Ore.; great-grandchildren Brennan, Parker, and Hadley Goad of Ridgefield, Wash.; sister Marilyn Coberly of University Place, Wash.; and dearest friend Marge Robbins of Nampa, Idaho.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home.
A private interment will be held in Anacortes at a future date.
Published in Anacortes American on July 31, 2019