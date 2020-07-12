November 6, 1936 -

June 30, 2020



Arlene (Sullivan) Summers, 83, a longtime resident of Skagit Valley passed away in Anacortes, WA on June 30, 2020.



Arlene was born in Iowa City, IA on November 6, 1936 to Mary (McMillan) Sullivan and Leo E. Sullivan. Shortly after World War II her father bought an interest in Lakeside Western Lumber Company in Mount Vernon and the family drove across the country to their new home. This trip sparked Arlene's lifelong passion for exploring the backroads and regions of America.



Upon graduation from Mount Vernon High School in 1955, she attended and graduated from Skagit Valley College. During high school and college, Arlene worked at Lakeside Western Lumber Company drafting blueprints for houses. Later she used these skills to design the two homes she and her husband built.



Arlene met her husband, John A. Summers, at Skagit Valley College. They married in September of 1958 and immediately drove across the country to John's duty station at Fort Monmouth NJ. Along the way they decided to drive through Washington DC and enjoyed telling the story about their car losing its muffler and breaking down loudly right in front of the White House.



After New Jersey, they moved to Fort Gordon, GA for two years and then returned to Mount Vernon.



Arlene spent her early married years caring for her family. She always had a large vegetable garden, homemade baked goods, and a meticulously kept home enhanced by her eye for design.



Arlene initially pursued her interest in fiber arts as a way to keep busy. She learned to hook traditional wool rugs and then designed her own rugs and wall hangings. She loved to walk their property in Rexville and find inspiration from nature for her designs. She was honored when her hooked wall hangings were selected as People's Choice Award at La Conner Arts Alive.



Arlene also became interested in weaving, especially Scandinavian weaving, when her husband rescued his great aunt's handmade loom. Her eye for design and patient, meticulous nature helped her to weave complex beautiful patterns for clothes, table linens, and wall hangings.



Arlene was a charter member of the Skagit Valley Weaving Guild, and enjoyed the friendship of her fellow weavers and the classes and workshops they took together over the years.



Arlene's husband of 61 years with whom she enjoyed bike riding, backpacking, sailing, nature, art, and road trips, recently preceded her in death.



Arlene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Colleen and Joe Blevins; her son and daughter-in law, Mike and Sarah Summers; and three perfect grandchildren, Karen Blevins Gustavson (Eric), Madeline Summers, and William Summers.



We are very grateful for the loving and caring home the staff and residents at Chandler's Square in Anacortes provided. Your kindness and friendship has been a gift.



We are also thankful for the excellent and compassionate care Mom received at Island Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Skagit County Historical Museum, P.O. Box 818, La Conner, WA 98257.



Arlene will be buried at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. There will be no funeral services at this time.



Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon.



