ARLINE E. STONE, age 101, former Mt. Vernon resident, passed away peacefully June 10, 2019 at Bethany at Silverlake in Everett. Her loving daughters, Sharie (Matt) Ennis of Everett and Carolyn (Dallas-deceased) Kloke of Anacortes, were at her side.



Arline was born February 17, 1918 in Snohomish to Colin B. and Esther Smith.



Raised in Everett and graduated from Everett High in 1935, Arline then married Arthur Stone of Everett in 1939. In 1952 they moved to Mt. Vernon where they remained in their home on Dunbar Road until Art's passing in 1993. Arline then moved to Little Mountain Estates for 10 years. She returned to Everett in 2004.



Arline worked for a number of years in retail clothing stores in Everett and Mt. Vernon. Her family and home were her pride and joy.



She loved being a homemaker, gardener and sport fishing! Family gatherings were her highlights, especially with her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Each holds a special place in their heart for Grandma Stone!



The family extends special gratitude to the staff at Bethany at Silverlake and Providence Hospice of Snohomish County for the loving care and respect Arline received, especially during her "end of life journey".



A "family only" Remembrance will take place at Cypress Lawn, Everett, later this summer.



