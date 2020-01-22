Home

ARLIS MARIE (HANSEN) MARTIN

April 17, 1925 -
January 5, 2020

Arlis Marie (Hansen) Martin passed away on January 5, 2020. She was 94.

A long-time Skagit County resident, she was born April 17, 1925 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Arlis was preceded in death by three former husbands and one son.

She is survived by her four children: Debora Abbott of Ohio, Rose Elder of Arizona, John Larsen of Missouri, and Judy Spiker-Larsen of Illinois; as well as 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She had a passion for nature and enjoyed cooking, her garden, and watching rodeo. She also participated for many years in the local rock and gem club and the orchid society.

She lived her life the way she wanted - on her own terms. While her decision to live independently of her family had a tremendous impact on her children, we hope she will rest in peace.

Our thanks to the staff at Mira Vista Care Center for caring for Arlis during her final years.

There will be no services.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
