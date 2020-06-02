ARNE HOLGER & PAULA LEE HEYNTSEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARNE HOLGER &'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Arne Heyntsen passed away on March 4, 2020 and Paula Heyntsen passed on March 13, 2020 in Buckeye, Arizona.

Arne is survived by son Aaron, and sisters Linda Ludden, and Lorraine Staniford.

Paula is survived by son Aaron Heyntsen, brothers Larry Vance, Ron Vance, and Scott Vance, as well as several loving aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.

Although they moved to Buckeye, AZ in 2018, they were married in 1970 and residents of Sedro-Woolley, WA until their recent move to Arizona.

Arne served our country in the Vietnam War, and later worked as a mechanic for Skagit Steele, Bendix, Cutters Supply, and Snelson's Inc.

Arne had a passion for fishing on the Skagit River, and restoring classic cars.

Paula ran a daycare for 15 years and was a loving mom and homemaker.

She loved to gaze at the stars in the night sky, and together, Arne and Paula kept a beautiful rose and vegetable garden.

They will be missed dearly by friends and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved