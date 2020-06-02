

Arne Heyntsen passed away on March 4, 2020 and Paula Heyntsen passed on March 13, 2020 in Buckeye, Arizona.



Arne is survived by son Aaron, and sisters Linda Ludden, and Lorraine Staniford.



Paula is survived by son Aaron Heyntsen, brothers Larry Vance, Ron Vance, and Scott Vance, as well as several loving aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.



Although they moved to Buckeye, AZ in 2018, they were married in 1970 and residents of Sedro-Woolley, WA until their recent move to Arizona.



Arne served our country in the Vietnam War, and later worked as a mechanic for Skagit Steele, Bendix, Cutters Supply, and Snelson's Inc.



Arne had a passion for fishing on the Skagit River, and restoring classic cars.



Paula ran a daycare for 15 years and was a loving mom and homemaker.



She loved to gaze at the stars in the night sky, and together, Arne and Paula kept a beautiful rose and vegetable garden.



They will be missed dearly by friends and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store