Arnold Torseth went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, passing away peacefully in his sleep at Mountain Glen Retirement Center on September 19, 2020.
Arnold was born at home in Conway, Washington to Sivert and Marit Grytbakk Torseth on March 5, 1930. He attended Conway Grade School and Graduated for Mount Vernon High School in 1948. He was drafted into the army and served in Korea during the Korean War.
Arnold married Pricilla E. Ramsey on March 1, 1952. They would go on to enjoy 67 years of marriage before Pricilla passed on November 13, 2019. Together they raised five sons, Laurence, Kenneth, James, Randall and Daniel.
After returning from the army, Arnold attended Western Washington University majoring in education. He taught school at the La Conner School District, first as a 6th grade teacher, then moving up to teach 7th grade and finally to become Principal of the La Conner Elementary School. He held this position until his retirement in 1982.
In retirement Arnold enjoyed working in his yard and garden, hiking, bird watching and weekly lunches or dinners with the "Pleasant Ridge Gang". Arnold and his three brothers took a trip to Norway to visit the "old country" and the many relatives there. Arnold and Pricilla enjoyed taking trips with their trailer spending time at Rasar State Park and Ebby's Landing. Another highlight was a trip up the Alcan Highway to Alaska with a group of friends.
Arnold was a lifetime member of the Bethany Covenant Church in Mount Vernon where he was a member of the choir and held various positions on the church board.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, brother Owen and infant brother Lawrence. His wife Pricilla preceded him in 2019.
Arnold is survived by his five sons, Larry and wife Debbie of Mount Vernon, Ken and wife Belinda of Mount Vernon, Jim and wife Christine of Sedro-Wooley, Randy and wife Vanna of Fir Island and Dan Torseth of La Conner; seven grandchildren, Renee Avery of Maine, Allison Torseth of New York, Eric Torseth and wife Laura of Mount Vernon, Greg Torseth of Wisconsin, Chad, Sam, and Tobey Torseth of Fir Island; Ten great-grandchildren, Mercedes and McKenna Avery of Maine, Angelina, Christian, Jailyn, Gregory and Olivia Torseth of Wisconsin, Jackson and Annika Torseth of Mount Vernon and Common Torseth of Burlington; brother's, Melvin, wife Ruth Torseth and Stan Torseth; sister's, Gudrun Hanstad, Louise, husband Don Bottles; sister-in-law, Naomi, husband Milton Abbott, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Arnold was preceded in death by his brother Owen and his wife June Torseth; brother-in-law, Milton Hanstad and sister-in-law, Suzie Torseth.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held on September 26th at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Children of the Valley, 1318 S. 18th Street, Mt. Vernon, WA 98274, Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr., Ste. A, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273 or Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 S. 18th St. Mt. Vernon, WA 98274.
You may offer Arnold's family your condolences and share memories of Arnold online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.