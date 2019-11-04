|
March 16, 1924 -
October 29, 2019
Arthur F. Dibble, 95, a former resident of Anacortes, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Bellevue, WA.
Art was born on March 16, 1924 in Anacortes, the son of Charles & Amelia (Fisher) Dibble. He was raised and educated in Anacortes, graduating from Anacortes High School with the class of 1942.
In November of 1947 he married Vivian Boynton in Anacortes where they raised their family. He retired in 1986 and moved to Concrete with Vivian where they made their home until her passing in 1993.
He married Constance (Collier) Reid in 1998 and they made their home in Concrete and Monroe.
Art is survived by his wife, Connie Reid of Monroe; his children and their spouses, Ken & Gayle Dibble of Yakima; Krystal Caldwell of Tacoma; Kerry & Marvin Knight of Mount Vernon; and Karla Bare of Bow; his step-children, Mark & Jo Reid of Sitka AK; Darby & Shannon Reid of Belfair; and Michael Reid of Monroe; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Vivian; daughter, Stanley Kay Brown; brother, Henry Dibble; sisters, Lila Walsh, Julia Talbert and Lenora Storme; son-in-law, Ottis Caldwell and grandson, Kirby Reid.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on November 17, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes.
Donations may be made to Sagebrook Senior Living at 15750 NE 15th St., Bellevue, WA 98008.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
