Ashley Marion Roozen Mena passed away at the age of 32 surrounded by her family after the most courageous battle against cancer. Ashley was born in Pasco, Washington and placed lovingly by her birthmother Kim, into the arms of her parents, Richard and Jaynie Roozen. She loved growing up, surrounded by farmland, in the Skagit Valley. Ashley graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2006.
She attended Chapman University in Orange, California and graduated with a degree in Health Sciences. It was there she met the love of her life, Miguel Mena. While living in Southern California, Ashley loved her annual Disney pass and living in the Doll House where she made many lifelong friends.
Ashley and Miguel married in 2014 and moved to Portland, Oregon shortly after. This is where her beautiful daughters Evelyn and Bernadette were born. Being a full-time mother was Ashley's calling and she was an amazing, devoted and meticulous mama.
In July of 2018 Ashley received the devastating news that she had stage IV Cholangiocarcinoma. Miguel and Ashley moved back to Mount Vernon to be near their family and friends. She was determined to fight this with everything she had, and to take all of us that wanted to go on this journey with her. Her journal writings were witty, heartwarming, gut wrenching and honest. Ashley was fortunate to have the best medical care near and far.
Ashley was told on October 15th by her doctors in Houston that there was not any more they could do for her and that she should go home on hospice and be with her family. Her oncologist said, be assured that she did everything possible and more to get better. Ashley lived another 3 weeks with a smile on her face, love in her heart and surrounded daily by loving family and friends. Even in the depth of pain and struggle she was still so compassionate and caring, always thinking of others before herself. So many visitors commented about the light and grace that emanated from her until the very end.
Ashley is survived by her wonderful husband, Miguel, her daughters, Evelyn and Bernadette, Her parents, Richard and Jaynie Roozen, her brother Tyler Roozen, his children Emmalee and Tyler, Jr., Miguel's parents, grandparents, sisters and brothers, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and a large, loving, caring and supportive community worldwide.
She was the example of kindness, living life to the fullest and enjoying things both big and small. Her beautiful smile, light and faith was present every single day. Ashley's contagious laugh will live vividly in the minds of everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Ashley donated her body to science with the vision that it would save lives. It was Ashley's hope that research on Cholangiocarcinoma would be better funded and it was her wish that donations be made to Cholangiocarcinoma.org
in pursuit of a cure.
Due to COVID-19, gathering capacities are very limited and unfortunately the church is unable to host the many people wishing to honor Ashley. The live service will stream at 10:00 am on Saturday November 14th. A link to view the service will be posted on Ashley's blog, www.lightsoncancer.com
by Friday, November 13th. A celebration of life will be planned when restrictions are lifted. Details will be shared on Ashley's blog, www.lightsoncancer.com
once plans have been made.
You will be in our hearts forever, Ashley. We love you forever, we like you for always as long as we are living our Mama, Ash, Sparkie, Lady Gaga, Ashes, Matey, Love, Babe and Dolly you will be.
We now give you to our Lord Jesus and we ask that he wraps his arms around you and hold you forever.