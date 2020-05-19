January 11, 1931 -

May 13, 2020



Audrey Anderson, 89, of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 in her home in Sedro-Woolley.



Audrey was born in a farmhouse near Bowman, North Dakota to Henry and Emma Steyer on January 11, 1931. She was the 9th of 10 siblings. As a child, Audrey was accustomed to riding to school in a horse drawn buggy. At home, she worked closely with her dad on their wheat farm.



In high school, Audrey boarded with a family in town during the week and came home on the weekends to help with chores. Audrey graduated high school in 1948 and went to work at a local bank for 2 years. She then went to Eugene Bible College in Oregon.



While in college, she traveled with a friend to a revival meeting in San Francisco and ended up falling for a handsome sailor. After graduating college, Cal and Audrey were married on June 18, 1954. After serving his term in the Navy, they lived in Eugene for 13 years before moving to Sedro-Woolley, Washington in 1970.



In 1973, Audrey began working at SeaFirst Bank/Bank of America and retired in 1996.



Some of her activities included reading, sewing, accordion and piano. Cal and Audrey were drawn to adventure, traveling in all 50 states and all Provinces of Canada on their motorcycle. They traveled to Europe, Africa and Costa Rica doing missions.



Audrey was a woman of great faith. Saved at the age of 13, Audrey was a witness of the gospel. She prayed for her family daily. Cal and Audrey attended Inspire Church and North Cascades Christian Fellowship in Sedro-Woolley until the time of her passing.



Audrey is survived by her husband, Cal Anderson, her daughter Ardy Anderson of Sedro- Woolley, her son, David (Theresa) Anderson of Auburn, her son, Steve (Tami) Anderson of Sedro-Woolley, her brother Norman Steyer of Kelso, Washington, her brother Vernon Steyer of Sacramento, California, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



As we will not be holding a memorial at this time, the family would like to extend their thanks to friends and Skagit Valley Hospice for their help and encouragement through this difficult time.

