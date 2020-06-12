AUDREY CHRISTINE HOWELL
November 3, 1946 -
May 13, 2020

Audrey Christine Howell, age 73, of Burlington, passed away May 13, 2020 in Sedro-Woolley.

She was born November 3, 1946 in Park Rapids, Minnesota to John and Phyllis (Nelson) Nelson.

Audrey was the youngest of three children. She was a very kind, thoughtful and witty person who was a loving mother and a friend to many.

In 1965, Audrey graduated from East Valley High School in Moxee, Washington.

Audrey's favorite hobby was to go thrift store shopping, looking for that perfect second hand treasure. She always dressed with perfection and looked her best no matter where she was going or what she was doing.

Listening and singing along to Doo-Wop genre music was a favorite pastime of Audrey's.

Audrey is survived by her son, Erik Howell; her sister, Beverly Western; nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Nelson, Clifford Johnson, Phyllis Johnson; and her sister, Valeria Smith.

At Audrey's request, there will be no services; her final resting place will be Terrace Heights Memorial Park, Yakima.

Share your memories of Audrey and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
