May 23, 1937 -
July 24, 2020
Loving and beloved Audrey Florence Kayler of Anacortes, WA passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020.
Born in Ashland, OR on May 23, 1937 to Reuben & Georgia (Richey) Hite, Audrey was the first in her family to graduate college with a degree in Education from Southern Oregon University.
Audrey married in 1958 and welcomed two sons, Rex (1959) and Wayne (1963). The family moved to Moses Lake, WA in 1961, where she taught English at Moses Lake High School until 1962. She was then offered a faculty position at Big Bend Community College and became a much-loved English professor and leader in her department until she and her sons moved to Anacortes, WA in 1971.
Audrey married the love of her life, Roy Kayler, in 1973 and together they planned a lifetime devoted to family and adventure.
Through the years they fished commercially in Alaska, canoed the Missouri River through Montana, traveled the country by camper van, and lived in an Airstream while building their forever home.
Audrey was happiest when surrounded by people she loved. Her family was the center of her existence and after raising her boys, she dedicated much time to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her home was a welcoming escape and a place for all of childhood's most exciting exploits: dress up and dollhouses, mud pies, woodworking, and archery shoots. She made pancakes in any shape you could imagine and baked cakes by request for every birthday.
She kept special drawers for each grandchild and every time the kids visited, new small treasures appeared.
Audrey was a lover of Shakespeare, a master gardener, and a birdwatcher. She loved to read and was known to play opera at full volume any time of day.
She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church of Anacortes, and a beloved PEO Sister of chapter HO in Anacortes. She held season tickets at the Anacortes Community Theatre for over 30 years.
Audrey will be remembered for her gracious presence and brilliant wit, her endearing smile and her sparkling blue eyes. She made us laugh and loved us well, giving us the lasting memory of a beautiful life well lived.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Roy, parents Reuben and Georgia Hite, brothers and sisters-in-law Ralph, Eleanor, Wayne, Max, and Noreen Hite, and her great-grandson Jayden. She is survived by her children Rex Lytle and Wayne (Jennifer) Lytle; grandchildren Patty (Jeremy) Ramirez, Jason (Amanda) Antijunti, Jordan Lytle (Eric) Beemer, Stuart (Sarah) Lytle, Lauren Lytle (Blake Lootens), Matt Lytle (Cassie Hayes) and their families; her sister Georgia Smith (Jerry) Cutburth, her sister-in-law Beth Hite; niece of 74 years Rosa Tyckson, and many other nieces, nephews, and their families.
Special thanks to Ralph and Lori Hite for always staying in touch.
In lieu of flowers, Audrey would have loved donations in her memory to Hospice Northwest, Anacortes Community Theater, or the Shakespeare Northwest Foundation.
To share memories of Audrey, please visit: www.evanschapel.com/obituary/audrey-kayler