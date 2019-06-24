June 9, 1938 -

June 17, 2019



Audrey Alene Frank, 81, of Anacortes, passed peacefully at Virginia Mason Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019 with her daughters by her side.



She was born on June 9, 1938 in Anacortes, WA; the daughter of Harley Deutsch and Margaret (Wilson) Ward.



Audrey was a loving mother, grandma, great- grandma, and great-great-grandma. The grandkids named her Grandma Mickey Mouse and she loved being called that.



Audrey loved her family and her flowers. Summertime was her favorite and there wasn't a moment you couldn't go by and see her out in her yard. She loved going out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with family and friends. Audrey had a group of friends she would go to lunch with once a week.



She loved her pets, having a few dogs and many cats; her last cat, Lucy was her baby.



Audrey and Aaron loved driving the Cascade Loop in a day's drive once a month and feeding the deer at Skyline with a 5 lb. bag of carrots.



Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aaron Frank, son, Aaron Leslie Frank, granddaughter Trisha Childs and step-son, Rickey Frank.



She is survived by her daughters, Cindy L'Heureux (Kenny Berlin), Terri (Brad) Breckenridge, Julie (Sonny) Seidel, brother, Richard (Marge) Deutsh, and step-daughter, Susie Frank; grandchildren Tyler Daharsh, Kyra Breckenridge, Kris Breckenridge, Kyle Breckenridge, Kelsie Barker, Kourtney Snook; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two of her lifelong friends, Cole "Anderson" - Young and Barbara "Poor".



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes. Reception following at the Summit Park Grange in Anacortes.



