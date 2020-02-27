|
July 12, 1936 -
February 13, 2020
Jean was born in Nelson B.C. Canada to Charles Henry Robinson and Elizabeth Irene Robertson.
She graduated from Royal Columbian Hospital School of Nursing at New Westminster B.C. Canada as an RN in February 1958.
Jean married her husband, Alex, on November 1, 1958 in Vancouver, Canada. Jean moved to Hayward, California with Alex.
Jean always used her middle and worked at her RN profession in hospitals in the San Francisco Bay area.
Jean and Alex retired in 1987 and moved to the San Juan Islands. They built a home and lived there 19 1/2 years.
She now said the ferries are getting old and so are we. We moved to Anacortes in 2006 and were active in Newcomers Plus and Cedar Springs Homeowners Association.
Jean and Alex traveled to many exotic places in the world and had a wonderful 61 years of marriage.
Jean leaves behind, Alex and many nieces and nephews, plus dear friends.
Jean will be cremated and her ashes will be cast on the sea as per her wishes to the Neptune Society.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 4, 2020