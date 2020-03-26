|
October 4, 1926 - March 12, 2020
Audrey Mae Austin went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020 after a brief illness.
Audrey was born on October 4th, 1926 in Snohomish, Washington to Lila and Egbert Northup.
She later moved to Day Creek and attended Sedro-Woolley High School.
Audrey met the love of her life when he came home after boot camp on leave. Audrey Married Addison Austin, August 3, 1945 in Clear Lake, WA. They were married in the Covenant church and were married for 71 years. Audrey and Addison made their home in Mount Vernon and raised three children there.
Audrey was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She kept a beautiful home and was very talented. Her greatest joy was to cook for others and entertain. She was a great dancer, seamstress and artist. Audrey was a very active all of her life until the last few years. She loved to walk, hike and travel. Audrey loved all her family and church family. She always had the coffee on and usually brownies in the cupboard.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Addison Austin and her daughter Karen Kirk.
Audrey is survived by her son David Austin (Sonja) and daughter Patricia Beddome (Bobby), many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the faithful Bethany Covenant friends who visited often when she became house bound and would minister to her. She loved the garden deliveries all summer from the Church.
Services for Audrey will be announced at later date.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Skagit Valley Humane Society. Audrey had a special place in her heart for animals.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 29, 2020