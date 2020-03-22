Home

AUDRIANNA ROCHA


1984 - 2020
AUDRIANNA ROCHA Obituary
June 4, 1984 - March 10, 2020

Audrianna Rocha, age 35, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle, WA.

She was born June 4, 1984 to Amelia and Tony Rocha in Sedro Woolley, WA.

Audri had been employed in hospitality management. She loved basketball, swimming, and watching football. She was also a member of the Mount Vernon Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Audri enjoyed many accomplishments through her life but her greatest was giving birth to her healthy daughter, Zemirah Grace.

She is survived by her one and a half year old daughter Zemirah Grace; brother Joseph Rocha; sisters Anette Heller, Julia Poteet, Yolanda Avila and Salina Rocha; parents Tony and Amelia Rocha; many many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A private graveside service for Audrianna Rocha will take place at Mount Vernon Cemetery.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
