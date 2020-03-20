Home

AUSTIN GRADY HOLT-WATSON

AUSTIN GRADY HOLT-WATSON Obituary
AUSTIN GRADY HOLT-WATSON

Austin Grady Holt-Watson, 30, passed away March 1, 2020 in Mount Vernon after a year-long decline from hereditary diffuse leukoencephalopathy with spheroids.

He was born in Seattle, WA, and lived briefly in Renton, WA before the family moved to Mount Vernon, WA where he lived out the remainder of his life.

He most recently worked for The Truss Company and also enjoyed working side jobs for Dave and Linda Peterson on their 20 acres near Lake Cavanaugh and their home cooking as well as working at Lake Cavanaugh Farms for Martha and Becky. He previously fished out of Alaska as well.

Austin loved the outdoors all-year round, fishing, hunting, hiking, snowboarding and playing baseball in his younger years. He introduced us to Fall Ball, imagine fall ball in the Pacific Northwest.

Austin leaves behind three younger brothers: Spenser, Preston and Taylor, and their mother, Donna Holt.

Preceding him in death was his father William (Bill) Watson, beloved Grandmother Virginia Holt (after her passing Austin expressed his love for his grandmother with a beautiful tattoo across his chest of flowers and hummingbirds) and Grandfather Elden Mayer, his paternal grandparents Jim and Betti Watson, and paternal Aunt Becky (Watson) Vinton.

He is survived by his Aunts: Janice Holt, Sharon (Holt) Shattuck, Pat (Watson) Frantz and Kerry Watson, and his Uncle Ed Holt & cousins including Ayden Shattuck.

He was able to attend most of Ayden's Little League baseball games last spring cheering him on, which brought a smile to Austin each outing.

Austin was focused on his sobriety, his dogs Duke and Dozer, and cared for by his partner Shari Arnhart for the last few months of his life along with community health care providers.

We all have fond memories of following Austin from baseball field to baseball field to baseball field as he played ball from Little League until he graduated from High School. As a young man Austin enjoyed playing softball with friends and family.

His time with family at Lake Cavanaugh provided everlasting memories for all. His generous smile and welcoming laughter will live on with us forever.

There will be a gathering to celebrate his life, which will be announced later.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
