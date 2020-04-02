|
On the early morning of March 1, 2020 we lost young Austin Grady Holt-Watson, age 30 years, with his family by his side. Austin was battling a rare neurological hereditary disease (monochromatic leukodystrophy).
Austin loved the game of baseball, enjoyed hiking, snowboarding, fishing out of Alaska and hunting with his two best friends Duke and Dozer.
He was a very happy man and had a smile for everyone he came into contact with.
Austin leaves behind his mother Donna Holt, three brothers Spenser, Preston and Taylor. His longtime partner Sheri Arnhart and her family Ruben, Bree and Jake. Aunts Pat (Watson) Frantz, Kerry Watson and his uncle Ed Holt. Aunt Sharon (Holt) Shattuck and Janice Holt.
Austin was preceded in death by his father William (Bill) Watson, grandmother Virginia Holt and her partner Elden Mayer, his grandfather that he never got to meet Leroy Holt all from Skagit. His grandmother Betti and Jim Watson, aunt Becky (Watson) Vinton and many cousins.
Sherri and Donna would like to give thanks to all of the nurses and hospice who helped care for Austin in his final days as well as the many friends who have reached out to Sherri in her time of loss.
Sheri will announce the celebration of Austin's life at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2020