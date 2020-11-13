Avalon Pauline Svaren, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away at her home in Mount Vernon, Washington on October 30, 2020. She was born at home near Sedan, Kansas on December 7, 1924 and graduated from Sedan High School.
Following graduation during World War II, she worked for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas and then began nurse's training at Wesley Hospital School of Nursing in Wichita. Her nurse's training was interrupted when Pauline moved to Hardin, Montana with her parents and siblings and there met the love of her life and eternal best friend, Orville Svaren, who she married on December 24, 1946.
Pauline and Orville were blessed with three sons, Wayne, Paul (Dawna), and David (Lisa) who they raised in Hardin. Pauline was a stay at home mom in the early years until she went to work for School District 17H as secretary to the Superintendent of Schools and subsequently worked for Midland Production Credit Association as a data entry specialist.
In 1978, Pauline and Orville moved to Mount Vernon, Washington where Pauline worked for the Puget Sound Production Credit Association and later obtained her AA degree from Skagit Valley College in 1981. She spent her last six years of employment working at the Mount Vernon Birth Center from which she retired in early 1988.
Pauline was a talented seamstress, knitter, pen and ink artist, genealogist, upholsterer, cook, family medic and loving wife and mother. After Orville began to decline with Parkinson's disease, she was an attentive caregiver until his death in 2009. Although she was small in stature, Pauline cast a large shadow and is remembered by most people who met her as an impressive woman with a personality to match.
In addition to her three sons and their wives, Pauline is survived by her six grandchildren; Erik (Tina), Nissa (Byrne), Lucas, Stefani (Kurtis), Alex, and Kelsey (Caleb) and her four great-grandchildren: Zane, Emelia, Maddox and Annabelle. She is also survived by her special niece Theresa Hert.
Following her request, a family memorial service will be held at a time to be determined in the future. Please send your condolences and share memories of Pauline to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.