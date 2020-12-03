Our mother, sister and grandmother, Avis Ann Pederson Murphy received her angel wings November 15, 2020 with her three daughters by her side.
She was born July 11, 1935 in Columbus, Wisconsin to Alvin H Pederson and Maxine V Adams.
The first 3 years of her life she spent on the Adams family farm in Gilman, Wisconsin before taking the train to Seattle, WA. On her 11th birthday in 1946 she arrived in Sitka, Alaska on the North Sea at 11 pm where she spent the next 40 years of her life and made lifelong friends.
She graduated from Sitka High School in 1955 and soon after married. By 1959 she had three daughters who gave her the most joy in her life.
When she was living in Sitka, she spent many summers in Seattle with her grandmother who loved to go to the movies. She played basketball in high school with her best friends and worked for her uncle at his cab stand. One year she went to Oregon to pick strawberries with a friend which she stated, "was the hardest work she ever did".
After her daughters were all in school, she went out in the work force, as a cook at the schools, restaurants, amusement center and finally retiring in 1986 from the Sitka Pioneer Home.
In 1986 she moved to Anacortes, WA to be close to her father and brothers but still made regular trips to Sitka for class reunions and visiting family.
She loved to travel with her friends and family but most of all she loved being around her daughters and grandkids. She never missed a holiday or special event and always went in head first to help with whatever needed to be done. When she was at home in Anacortes, she got involved with the Samish Nation Elders where she helped organize their table center pieces for the annual luncheons, did some amazing bead and weaving work and made some fabulous friends. She loved crafting, spent a lot of time putting together albums of pictures, searching her roots and traveling.
One of her many traits was her contagious laugh. She didn't do anything extraordinary in her life but she was extraordinary.
Preceded in death were her parents; brother, Charles Pederson; her sons-in-law: Kenneth Records and Gregory Borden; her nephews Thomas, Gregory and Judd Pederson and sister-in-law Joanne Pederson.
She is survived by her daughters: Robin Records, Shelby Borden and Tally (Steve Allison); her brothers: Ronald (Julie) and Allen Pederson. Her five grandchildren: Tarra, Shantel, Kassie, Dylan and Cody; nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. You may send cards to Avis Murphy, 6227 Spradley RD, Anacortes, WA 98221.
A Celebration of Life is planned in July 2021 depending on the pandemic and to be announced via social media. To share memories of Avis, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com