|
|
November 10, 1934 -
January 30, 2020
Avis Martina Oldenburger, 85, a resident of Mount Vernon, passed into eternity on Jan. 30 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Avis was born in Alexandria, Minn. on Nov. 10, 1934, the daughter of Axel and Huldah (Truedson) Anderson.
Her father was a Baptist minister, so Avis grew up living in several parsonages, as Axel served churches in Minnesota, Michigan and California.
She graduated from Turlock (Calif.) High School and continued her education at a junior college in Modesto, Calif., and Bethel College in St. Paul, Minn.
Returning to Turlock from Minnesota, she met Ken Oldenburger at her home church. An attraction and friendship blossomed to marriage on Aug. 6, 1955. They made their first home in San Luis Obispo, Calif. While Avis taught kindergarten, she continued taking classes at California Polytechnic State University, and graduated there in 1959 with a B.S. in Elementary Education.
While Ken and Avis raised five children, Avis taught preschool and kindergarten in the Sacramento, Calif. area. She retired in 1995.
A woman of deep faith, Avis was a member of the Baptist Church for 25 years, and had been a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church since 1960, including Bethany Covenant in Mount Vernon for the past two decades. During her time at Bethany, she served on the Diaconate Board, volunteered at the Children of the Valley after-school program, was active in women's Bible study groups and was a fixture at the church's Wednesday evening prayer meetings.
As a Mount Vernon resident, she was a member of the Gideon's International Auxiliary, the YMCA and Eaglemont Book Club. Her interests included theology and Christian formation, home arts, handwork, correspondence with family and friends, travel and family reunions.
She is survived by four daughters and one son: Vicki Lund (Rick) of Stanwood, Wash.; Suzann Kossian (Eric) of Leavenworth, Wash.; Coleen Petersen of Napa, Calif.; Kent Oldenburger of Renton, Wash., and his twin sister, Karen Strysko (Brian) of Templeton, Calif., and leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Orley Anderson (Barbara) of Turlock and one sister-in-law, Irene (Robert) Border of Bozeman, Mont., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Oldenburger in 2016, parents Axel and Huldah Anderson, brothers Haddon Anderson and Roger Anderson and sister Rhoda Kliphardt.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon.
Memorials may be given to Bethany Covenant Church mission fund designated to Paul Carlson Partnership (Africa) or Christian Radio for Russia.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Avis to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 9, 2020