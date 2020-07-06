November 4, 1935 -
June 30, 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passage of AARF Treasurer and Contact Person Barbara Ann Lienesch (Staley), age 84, who died in her sleep on June 30, 2020 due to a stroke and cardiopulmonary failure after suffering a femur fracture in late February of this year.
She was born November 4, 1935 in Girard, Ohio to Clyde and Violet Staley of Youngstown. She moved to Connecticut after high school; there she met and married John Lienesch, a postal worker and lepidopterist, in 1956. They moved from West Simsbury, Connecticut to Anacortes in 1970 with their two daughters, Susan and Rachel. Rachel passed away in 1973 due to asthma and Grave's Disease. Her son Hans was born in 1975.
Barbara had a passion for animals. She joined The Anacortes Animal Relief Fund and was their Treasurer and Contact Person for over 30 years, connecting local pet owners with financial assistance and coordinating local fundraisers. She was a true "cat lady", and fostered more than 50 abandoned kittens, bottle-feeding them and finding them loving homes. She was also an active volunteer for Anacortes Friends of the Library and the Island View Elementary Interest Center.
Barbara was legally blind, and was often seen walking around town to the library or grocery store with her kids. She also loved folk music, singing in the kitchen, stamp collecting, riding in daughter Susan's car, and, of course, chocolate! She loved to laugh, and rarely let anything get her down. Dad always said, "She's the strongest of us."
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John in 1995, and is survived by her daughter Susan of Anacortes and son Hans of Kenmore; Hans's three children, Andreas, Miles and Miriam, and his wife Christine; and many nieces and nephews.
She was reunited in 2019 with a son she gave up for adoption before she and her husband were married, Moshe Kopman, who lives with his wife and extended family in Jerusalem, Israel. Hans and Moshe discovered each other through Ancestry.com
as a perfect DNA match. Seeing our mom open her heart and embrace Moshe into her life after so many years was an unforgettable moment for all of us.
Arrangements have been made through Evans Funeral Chapel.
A celebration of life for Barbara will take place at home and will be announced a few weeks from now.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Anacortes Animal Relief Fund, PO Box 906, Anacortes, WA 98221.