Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA CAROL COOK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA CAROL COOK Obituary
July 28, 1941 -
March 2, 2019

Barbara Carol Cook, 77, native of Anacortes and resident of Everett, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Everett.

She was born on July 28, 1941, the daughter of Carlos and Dorothy (Shaw) Cook of Anacortes.

Barbara (fondly known as Bobbie by family members), graduated with the Anacortes High School Class of 1959 and Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, WA in 1963 with BA in English.

After college graduation, she moved to California, lived and worked there until 1976. She then moved to Seattle, WA, eventually settling in Everett, WA where she lived for the last 20+ years.

She made her career with NC Machinery (later known as Harnish Group Inc.) in Accounting, advancing to Payroll Supervisor and was in their service for more than twenty years when she retired.

Barbara enjoyed taking road trips to nature preserves, parks and other points of interest. She took pride in her home and garden, and loved cats, especially her pet cat, Molly Meow. Barbara, liked to spend time socializing with her family, high school classmates and former co-workers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Carlos Loren Cook.

Barbara is survived by her son, Steve (Peggy) Phethean of Sanger, TX and cousins: George Wolf of Gold Bar, WA; Don Nelson of Hesperia, CA; Jerry (Cindy) Nelson of Camp Verde, AZ; Pat (Ed) Harrison of Jasper, TX and Geri (Keith) Rubin of Anacortes, WA.

Her Memorial Service with a Reception to follow will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.

Donations in her memory are suggested to: SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time), PO Box 211, Burlington, WA 98233 www.savingpetsoneatatime.org or PAWS, PO Box 1037, Lynnwood, WA 98046 www.paws.org

To share memories of Barbara please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now