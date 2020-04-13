|
November 17, 1921 -
April 9, 2020
Barbara passed away peacefully in her home in Anacortes, Washington.
Barbara was born in Los Angeles to Helen Hollenbeck Rose and William (Bill) Rose and raised in Santa Monica by her father and stepmother Hazel Kruse Rose.
She attended schools in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland. At Armstrong Business School in Berkley she learned shorthand, typing, business machines and business letter composition.
During WWII, Barbara worked at Kaiser Permanente on shipments of dry concrete to Hawaii for military bases in the Pacific theatre.
In 1943, she married Don Weaver, a Navy Water Tender First Class (boiler maker). After the war they lived and worked in Long Beach before moving to the Seattle area to be close to her step-mother Hazel.
With partners, they started PM Northwest, Inc., a plant maintenance contractor. Their first project was executing turnaround maintenance for the new Shell Refinery at March's Point near Anacortes, WA. They settled on some property in the Mount Vernon area where they could raise Polled Hereford beef calves and be close to work. Barbara kept the books while Don managed the jobs. They expanded PM Northwest to serve other oil and chemical facilities along the west coast.
After Don's death in the '60s she continued her work at PM Northwest before retiring and selling her shares to partners in the '80s.
Barbara was an active member of the Mount Vernon Soroptimist Club, Bible Study Fellowship and the Anacortes Methodist Church.
She enjoyed her ranch near Twisp and international travel with friends and relatives.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her nieces: Lynn Ann Brunotts, Layne Thorpe and Kathy Bales Carpenter; her nephews: Tom Skusa, Bob Skusa Tim Bales and Bill Bales and her grandnieces and nephews: Tamara Cloud and others.
Barbara was a dear loyal and encouraging friend to many who mourn her passing and will miss her positive spirit.
Memorial services (Date and Time to be announced later) will be held at the Anacortes Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anacortes Methodist Church or to your favorite charity in Barbara's name.
To share memories of Barbara, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 15, 2020