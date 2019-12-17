|
|
March 5, 1943 -
December 11, 2019
Barbara Call passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a long battle against a stroke and cancer.
She is survived by her husband Al Call; two sons, Steve and Jeff Call; brother and sister Bruce and Lynne; five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Barbara was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 5, 1943, to Vern and Helen Frisinger. She grew up in a military family, living as a child in many places including Japan in the late 1950's.
While attending Michigan State University, she traveled to Germany in the summer of 1963 and there met her future husband, Al, on a blind date. Al was a lieutenant in an Army tank battalion and was asked to be her escort for a dinner dance at the officers club at Sullivan Barracks, Manheim Germany. They married later in the year and spent almost 56 eventful years together.
Barbara was a beautiful, intelligent, and adventurous woman. Her education included Michigan State University and later the University of Washington, where she earned a masters degree in art history and became a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Throughout her life she willingly and enthusiastically shared her knowledge of art and just about anything else with all who took time to learn. It was often said that you did not need to consult Google, just ask Barbara.
She was also a loving and caring mother. During the 1960's and 70's when Al was often away on long deployments, she took care of the boys and herself with fierce determination and independence. She would say later that taking good care of her children during that difficult time was her biggest achievement.
Later in life, she became a stock broker, a wealth management banker, and a teacher of art history. She prepared wonderful meals for her many friends, traveled widely, volunteered with the Museum of Northwest Art and the Skagit Symphony, rode dressage horses, loved her many dogs, and fed her hummingbirds. There was never anyone quite like Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr. Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273 or the Skagit Symphony, P.O. Box 1302, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273.
Barbara's family will hold a private ceremony at a later time.
You may offer Barbara's family condolences and share memories of her online at www.kernfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 17, 2019