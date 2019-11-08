|
|
August 18, 1940 -
October 30, 2019
Barbara J. Andersen, 79, of Anacortes, Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rosario Assisted Living and Memory Care Center.
She was born on August 18, 1940, the daughter of Alfred Zuniga and Jacqueline Gitla (Oberhand) Zuniga, in Bell, California.
Barbara attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California in the 1950s. While working at Skippy's Drive-In in 1957, she served a hamburger to a young sailor named Bent, who was cruising Hawthorne Blvd with his friend Roy. Bent and Barbara fell in love and married on July 17, 1959.
Bent and Barbara had two sons: Dennis in 1960 and Shawn in 1971. In 1974 the family moved to Lynnwood (Alderwood Manor), Washington. Bent and Barbara lived there until 2001, when they moved to Anacortes.
Barbara loved children dearly. In California and in Washington she was a licensed daycare worker, working out of her home to provide activities and love for the children of working parents. She held several office jobs over the years. Barbara had a servant's heart, which led her to spend countless hours volunteering for churches and organizations, such as Bridges for Peace.
Barbara had a strong faith in God. Her spiritual journey took her from a Foursquare Church to Lutheran and Baptist churches, while also embracing Self-Realization Fellowship. In 1991, after her mother's death, she learned that her mother was a Polish Jew. This led Barbara on a genealogical search to understand her family's story better. In later years she was passionate about teaching people about the Holocaust in World War II, so that future generations would "Never forget". She loved exploring Judaism and supported the State of Israel through Bridges for Peace.
Barbara delighted in hosting people in Bent and Barbara's home. She loved providing and playing games, puzzles, and arts & crafts for her grandchildren. She treasured the music of Elvis in her early years, and in her later years loved the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Other activities she enjoyed were sewing and gardening.
Barbara is survived by her sons: Dennis Andersen (Kristi) of Newman Lake, WA and Shawn Andersen of Anacortes, WA; sister: Jackie Parrett of Edmonds, WA, as well as six grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews, all who will greatly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bent.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes with a reception to follow.
The family would like to thank Rosario Assisted Living and Memory Care Center for their wonderful care and compassion this past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Bridges for Peace or Save A Child's Heart.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 13, 2019