

July 8, 1937 -

May 19, 2019



Barbara J. Smith, a longtime resident of the Skagit Valley passed away at her home in Mount Vernon, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



She was born in Laverne, Oklahoma on July 8, 1937, to Robert and Helen (Middlestetter) Miner.



As a young girl she moved with her family to Sedro-Woolley, where she grew up, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School.



In 1956, she married Ronald Youngquist; together they raised their family on the family dairy farm in the Harmony District in Mount Vernon. Barbara kept busy raising their five children on the farm. Later she worked at the Mount Vernon Post Office where she retired.



After the loss of her husband Ronald Youngquist, Barbara married Richard Smith in 1996. They enjoyed traveling in their RV, taking fall trips to Reno. Together they enjoyed spending weekend time at their lot at Lake Tyee. Barbara's main interest was gardening in her flower garden.



Barbara is survived by her husband Richard Smith of the family home; daughter, Ronda (Arnold) Fohn and their family, Kalin, Josef and Jared Fohn; daughter, Ellen (Martin) Rankin and their family Nicole (Blair) Petterson and Gabrielle (Quentin) Long; son, Ronald 'Dean' (Rachel) Youngquist, and their family, Thomas (Caitlin) Youngquist, Elizabeth Reese and David (Alycia) Youngquist; son, Dale Youngquist; daughter, Katherine (George) Bruns and their family, Cordell and Clayton Bruns; sister, Oneita Miner; brother, Earl (Jacquie) Miner; sister-in-law, Charlotte Ellis and twelve great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Helen Miner; husband, Ronald Youngquist and sister, LaWanda Tollum.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 1:00 PM at Kern Funeral Home, with a reception to follow in Kern's social room.



Memorials may be given to the Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or the Mount Vernon Fire Dept., Community Trust Fund, 1901 North LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



You may offer your condolences and share memories of Barbara to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary