April 5, 1935 -
September 21, 2019
Barbara J. (Morrison) Dunn passed away peacefully, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Mount Vernon at the age of 84.
Barbara was born to Clarence and Norma (Wilson) Edwards on April 5, 1935 in Portland, Oregon.
She married Donald Morrison in 1954 and the couple was married 29 years. Together they had four children, Keith, Kevin, Darrin and Jill. Barbara worked various jobs, including General Telephone as a switchboard operator from 1954 until 1960. In 1987, she married Les Dunn of Anacortes.
Barbara loved to serve others and her hospitality was a gift. She also loved to garden, was a meticulous housekeeper, enjoyed traveling, camping, her bowling league and she loved spending time at her beach house. She loved to prepare meals for family and friends and was notorious for preparing more than enough. She was known for her fried chicken, baked beans and potato salad.
Barbara was a life-long member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, serving on the social committee, deaconess board and various volunteer positions. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Barbara is survived by her children, Jane Dahl of Pahrump, NV, Keith (Wendy) Morrison of Mount Vernon, Darrin (Marily) Morrison of Mount Vernon and Jill (Paul) Nelson of Snoqualmie; grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) Watkinson of Mount Vernon, Amanda (Jahmal) Williams of Mount Vernon, Keoki Dahl of Pahrump, NV, Amy Morrison of Mount Vernon, John (Morgan) Morrison of Mount Vernon, Olivia and Kayley Nelson of Snoqualmie and 4 great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Sjostrom of Kent; brother Clarence "Eddy" (Patty) Edwards of Kerrville, TX; sister Marylou (Howard) Dean of Melbourne, FL and sister Norene Patrick of Bellingham and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Kevin; parents, Clarence and Norma (Wilson) Edwards; husband Les Dunn and grandson, Brian Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Deaconess Fund.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
