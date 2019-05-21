1948 - 2019



Barbara Jean Brower was born in February 1948 in Laramie, Wyoming to 'Bucky' and Lois Wamhoff.



She passed away unexpectedly in April 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming.



Being raised in Laramie with three siblings, Barbara graduated with the Class of 1966.



She was involved with youth organizations and enjoyed early jobs such as babysitting and working at the university.



She married George in September 1968. As a couple, George and Barbara lived in Virginia, Utah and settled in Phoenix, Arizona to raise their three children.



Barbara returned to school to become a Registered Nurse. She worked in a hospital setting but ultimately found her gift in providing home health care.



Being with her family near and far brought her tremendous joy. George and Barbara spent the last several years in Anacortes, WA.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her husband George of 50 years and her three children and their families: Jon (Erin) Brower of Medford-OR, Scott (Kelly) Brower of Denver-CO, Lynette (Michael Beemer) of Anacortes-WA; her four grandchildren: Jordan (24), Carmen (6), Henry (4) and Jensen (2). She is also survived by her siblings: Gary (Charlene) Wamhoff of Laramie-WY, Susan (Gary Cummins) of Placentia-CA and Linda (Sam Kotby) of Laramie-WY.



A Memorial Service will be held on June 15 at 11 am at the Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.



A reception to follow at Anacortes Yacht Club.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Puget Sound Kidney Centers Foundation. The PSKC Foundation can be reached at 425-740-2063.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Puget Sound Kidney Centers Foundation. The PSKC Foundation can be reached at 425-740-2063.