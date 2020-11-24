Barbara Carstens, 87, long-time resident of Anacortes, Washington passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in San Diego where she had been residing for the past five years. She was surrounded by family and friends as her soul left this earthly realm to be reunited with those who had passed before her.Barbara's passions in life included first and foremost her husband Ron who passed in 2015, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage, fun and family. Barbara is survived by her three children, Randy Carstens, Cheryl Siscon, and Daren Carstens and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom will miss her laughter, love and light.Barbara's other passion was music. She was born and raised in Grand Rapids Michigan, where she learned to play the piano and organ and continued to play in churches and other venues through most of her life. Barbara was also a choir director, had a beautiful voice and loved singing. Her children awoke to her morning "Rise and Shine" song and went to sleep to her nightly "Night-Night" song. Barbara was a long-time nursery school teacher in Anacortes and founded and ran Romp and Rhythm nursery school with an emphasis on music for learning. Barbara also took up the Cello, and played in the Skagit Symphony for 30 years, and several quartets and groups, providing beautiful music for weddings and other events.Barbara was also a very accomplished athlete who was Tennis Michigan State Champ in her youth. She enjoyed playing tennis, ice skating, ping pong, walking, and bike riding. In her last years she enjoyed walking every day and doing yoga and Thi Chi.Barbara was also very generous and enjoyed supporting groups and organizations. After her move to San Diego she donated her home and property and over 1,000 feet of marine shoreline and forested uplands to the Skagit Land Trust, which awarded her the 2016 Land Conservation Award. A beautiful public trail now runs though the property. If you're in the area, take a hike, sit on the bench, enjoy the view, and know that the Carstens family is happy to gift this peaceful, beautiful paradise to the residents of Anacortes to enjoy.Contributions can be made to the Skagit Symphony, Skagit Land Trust, Skagit Valley Hospitality House Association, Anacortes 100 Food Bank, or any organization that helps bring love, joy and unity to our planet.Celebration of Life Service for Barbara Carstens, December 15th 2020 7pmMusic *Speakers* Prayer *MeditationZoom:Meeting ID: 737 845 8285 Password: 616881Call in to Listen: +1 301 715 8592 US