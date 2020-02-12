|
April 29, 1930 -
February 4, 2020
Barbara Jean Rayment, 89, of Sedro-Woolley passed away peacefully at Country Meadows Village in Sedro-Woolley on February 4, 2020 with her son by her side.
Barbara was born on April 29, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska.
At the age of two she moved with her parents Orby and Eva Fenter and her extended family to Washington State during the depression. She was raised in Anacortes and attended school there.
On May 3, 1947, Barbara married her childhood sweetheart Donald Rayment and together they had two sons, Devron and Lonnie.
Barbara worked as a waitress for many years locally at Axelson's Café, Scotties Restaurant and lastly at the Iron Skillet in Sedro-Woolley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald in 1983 and her son Lonnie in 2017.
Barbara is survived by her son Devron (Sherry) Rayment, her grandchildren Kristine (Tucker) Santucci, Justin (Alesha) Rayment, Jeanine (Wes) Stene, and Eli Rayment. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Karis Santucci, Andrew, Kyle and Kate Rayment, Travis Rayment and Jacob Baker.
The family would like to thank Kathy and Mark Sutton, Velva and Don Prouty, Dorothy and Dale Matthies, Richard Belisle, and Hospice of the Northwest (and special nurse Colleen) for their care and comfort to Barbara.
Barbara will be missed by her family, and so many others. She loved her family and friends with all her heart.
Arrangements were under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home with internment in the Burlington Cemetery.
A memorial service will be scheduled for later this spring.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, Mount Vernon, WA or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 13, 2020