May 12, 1941 -
January 9, 2020
Barbara Jeanne Wilson, 78 of Sedro-Woolley, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Barb was born on May 12, 1941 in Tacoma, Washington to Clayton and Marie Couch.
Barb graduated from Burlington High School, and lived in Sedro-Woolley most of her adult life. Barb lived a full and vibrant life with her family and friends. She worked as a cook and caregiver throughout her life. Barb was known around town for sewing projects and handmade crafts. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, farmers markets, and craft fairs.
During Barb's life, she volunteered with the Boy and Girls Club and spent many days with her friends at the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center. Barb was a proud mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and working on a special handmade gift for her loved ones.
Barb is survived by sister, Nancy (Chuck) Boies of Lynden; brothers, Fred Couch and Doug Couch of Lynden; son, Mike (Trish) Couch of Lyman; daughter, Jeanne (Pat) Jensen of Sedro-Woolley; grandsons, Jeffery (Mikki) Jensen, James (Natalie) Knott, Jared (Wendy) Couch, Herb Jensen; granddaughter, Em Jensen; 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Marie Couch.
Pursuant to Barb's wishes, no funeral or celebration of life will be held.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020