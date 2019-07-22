|
September 2, 1937 -
June 29, 2019
Barbara Jo Belles, (Wasson) passed away peacefully at her home in Plains, Montana on June 29th, age 81.
Jo was a wonderful woman that was loved and will be missed and cherished.
Jo was born on September 2, 1937 in Sedro-Woolley to Hubert and Ruth Wasson. Jo was a avid outdoorswoman and loved hunting, fishing and camping. She was also a wildlife artist and a bird dog trainer where she won many awards.
She is survived by her son Brian Beitler (Linda) of Fargo, North Dakota and sister Marilyn Metcalf of Hamilton, Wash.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 23, 2019