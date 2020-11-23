1/1
BARBARA LEANN SOLWOLD
Barbara LeAnn Solwold, 73, of Burlington, passed away in her home on November 17, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. She was able to stay at home, surrounded by her family, until the end, and passed peacefully from this world.

She was born on June 24, 1947, to Lloyd and Norma Edson, and never lived outside of Skagit County. In 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Solwold, with whom she shared 54 years of happy marriage.

Barbara retired from the Burlington-Edison school district after 30 years of service, the majority of which was spent at the high school as the head cook in the central kitchen.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, and nothing gave her greater pleasure than when they all came together for the holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed travel, cooking, sewing and collecting teddy bears.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Becki and son-in-law, Mike; son, Brad and daughter-in-law Trudi; granddaughters, Hannah and Haylea; brother, Roger (Judy); along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honoring Barbara's wishes, there will be no public memorial service. However, the family would love to hear your thoughts and memories of Barbara by signing the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
