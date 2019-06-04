

November 7, 1939 -

May 30, 2019



On May 30, 2019, Barbara Vogland Stockwell of Shelter Bay completed all the chapters in her book of life.



Born November 7, 1939 to Henry and Lillian Vogland in Portland, OR.



Barbara married Jon Nelson in 1959 having two children, Julie (1963) & Robert (1965). Divorced in 1974 Barbara and her children traveled and moved several times before moving to La Conner in 1979. Through those years Barbara was a secretary, marketer for independent businesses, sold wood stoves, remodeled houses, Realtor, took properties through the purchase, permit process and marketing for the original Holiday Inn owner, John Q. Hammons.



In 1982 she met Rich Stockwell, the best, kindest man ever. They were married in 1983 embracing Rich's three daughters Rose (1968), Susan (1969) and Rachael (1973).



Rich and Barbara developed and sold several businesses. They enjoyed working 24/7 together with ease. Their partnership was equal, enjoyable and respectful. They were real partners in all aspects of life. They enjoyed traveling and searching for adventure.



Barbara's great joy in the last number of years was working on her Norwegian genealogy, meeting and corresponding with people all over the world, plus a reunion in Norway in 2016. Barbara produced a book "VAAGLAND-VOGLAN from OPISTUA", her grandfathers' family farm in Vågland, Norway.



Barbara leaves her husband Rich Stockwell, daughter Julie (Ray Davis and granddaughter Camille) of Philadelphia; son Robert (Cindy) of Hawaii; daughter Rose (Joe Mann) Omak; daughter Susan (Garth Sandberg, granddaughter Elli) Whidbey Island; and daughter Rachael (Brian Schneider, grandchildren Corum and Nina) Bainbridge Island. Her brother Jim Vogland (Vicki) of St. Helens, OR and sister Joan Vogland Johnson of St. George, Utah, plus all her wonderful cousins and family here and in Norway and all her many, many good friends.



Barbara requested any contributions be made to the La Conner Library to help complete the build project.



Barbara loved to laugh, and a celebration of her life will be held at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner, WA 98257 at 2 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019.