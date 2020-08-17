October 13, 1930 -
August 15, 2020
Ben Lee Ashe, 89, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away at United General Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with his sister by his side.
He was born in Sylva, North Carolina on October 13, 1930. Ben was one of eight children to William Else Ashe and Ida Estella (Williams) Ashe. He attended Webster Grade School until 1946, when the family moved to Washington, settling in Lyman. Ben attended Lyman Elementary, and graduated from SWHS.
From 1951 to 1953, Ben served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he returned to Skagit Valley to begin a long career as a truck driver, first for local logging companies, then long haul companies.
Ben was an avid golfer, sometimes golfing as many as seven days a week, mostly with his buddy, Ernie Adams.
He was a life member of Concrete Eagles, V.F.W, as well as a member of the Sedro-Woolley Community Church.
Ben is survived by his sister, Bobbie Jean Ashe, of Sedro-Woolley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence, Clyde, Raymond; sisters, Mable, Julia and Ethel.
A private Interment was held at the Lyman Cemetery with family members and close friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of Ben and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.