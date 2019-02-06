June 6, 1936 -

February 1, 2019



Bent D. Andersen, 82, of Anacortes, Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Fidalgo Care Center.



He was born on June 6, 1936, the son of Tage and Else Andersen in Copenhagen, Denmark.



Bent had his 14th birthday on the ship his family was on as they sailed to America. They settled in Los Angeles County. Attending Leuzinger High School in Lawndale in the 1950's, Bent cruised Hawthorne Blvd. with his best friend Roy. It was while cruising that Bent met a beautiful young gal working at Skippy's Drive-In named Barbara. The two fell in love and married on July 17, 1959.



Bent served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Estes in the Pacific from 1956 to 1960. His occupation was electronics engineer. He could fix or repair anything at work or home. He worked at Autonetics in California. In Washington State he worked at Almac-Stroum Electronics, the Kenworth Trucking Company, GTE, and Intermec. He was especially proud of how his work contributed to the Apollo space program.



Bent and Barbara had two sons, Dennis in 1960 and Shawn in 1971. In 1974 the family moved to Lynnwood (Alderwood Manor), Washington. Bent and Barbara lived there until he retired in 2001. The two moved to Anacortes. Bent always loved living on or near water, whether in Copenhagen, California, the Pacific, or Puget Sound.



In retirement Bent was very proud of serving through Kiwanis International. He loved working at the Kiwanis Thrift Shop. He also enjoyed running the sound board at First Baptist Church. But his favorite activity was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He gave special attention to each grandchild and in turn they loved him dearly. Bent was devoted to his dear wife Barbara and cherished their time together.



Bent loved Chevys, chocolate, Clive Cussler novels, taking drives, watching TV, James Bond movies, making people laugh, fixing things, listening to music, and telling stories of his life.



Bent is survived by his wife Barbara, his children: Dennis (Kristi) and Shawn; his sister: Anne (Howard) Rosenbach; six grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews, all who greatly miss him.



A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes with a Reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Anacortes Noon Kiwanis.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., Anacortes, WA and the San Juan Islands.



To share a memory of Bent, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 7, 2019