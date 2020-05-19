Bertha Ann Schiefelbein, 83, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident passed away at her home surrounded by her family on May 14, 2020.
She graduated with her RN degree from SVC in 1974, the first of three generations to graduate from the SVC Nursing Program, daughter, Lynda in 1978 and granddaughter, Kait in 2017.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at United General Hospital from 1976 until 2004. She, along with Dr. Nicholas Muff, was instrumental in starting and operating the North Puget Oncology Department at UGH.
Bertha is survived by her children and their spouses, Sherry Schiefelbein, and Lynda and Jim Devany all of Mesa, AZ and Skip and Lisa Schiefelbein of Sedro-Woolley; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, Carl Schiefelbein; a sister, and a brother.
In memory of Bertha the family suggests memorials be made to North Puget Oncology.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
