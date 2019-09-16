Home

BERYLE ANDERSON
BERYLE MILLER ANDERSON

BERYLE MILLER ANDERSON

BERYLE MILLER ANDERSON Obituary

Long time Anacortes resident, Beryle Anderson, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 13th.

Beryle was an accomplished local watercolor artist and gardener.

Her loving family includes her 4 children: Gregg (Dana) Palmer of Grand Junction, CO; Lauri (Brad) Durocher of Anacortes, WA; Keri (Mark) Burgwald of Hiram, GA, and Scott (Christine) Palmer of Klamath Falls, OR; 2 step-children: Doug Anderson of Lakewood, CA; Paulette Runningwolf of St Mary, MT; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Anderson and her siblings, Ed, Ardis, Jim, Marilyn (Fuller), Wally and Jeri and will be long remembered for her great laugh and zest for life.
Published in Anacortes American on Sept. 25, 2019
