Betty A. Mooney, 83, of Anacortes, passed away at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1937, in San Diego, CA, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Frye) Davis.
Betty was raised in San Diego and graduated from Hoover High School. Immediately after graduation, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Betty achieved the rank of Sergeant and it was there she met the love of her life, and future husband, Pat Mooney. They were married on April l12, 1958 in California and then moved to Baton Rouge, LA, where they finished their service to the nation. While there, they started their family, two children, Patrick and Charleen. Betty was a stay at home mom until 1967 when Pat started his business Piston Service, in Anacortes.
Together, they worked hard to establish a thriving business until they retired. Betty was a Camp Fire Girls leader and a member of Soroptimist for 15 years. While at Soroptimist's, she lobbied to acquire a new building for the club. As a Veteran, Betty served on the committee to construct the new Veteran's Memorial at the Anacortes Seahawks Stadium. She was very proud of what they made so that service members and branches of the military would be remembered.
Betty was very patriotic and politically active in her life; she and Pat always donned their uniforms to celebrate Veteran's Day and loved the annual Marine Corps Ball. "Once a Marine, Always a Marine." Betty loved traveling and she and Pat made many memorable trips with family and friends to Europe, Canada, and Mexico on cruise ships and all throughout the United States.
Betty so loved her family and always provided for them by canning vegetables and fruit in the fall and making jams and syrups (the jam that didn't set). She was a wonderful lady, a devoted wife, a loving mother, grand mother and great grandmother and a friend to many.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Davis, Mother and Step-father Alice and Robert Wielage, and brother Charles Davis. Betty is survived by her loving and loyal husband of 62 years, Pat, son Patrick (Dolly) and daughter Charleen (Kenth), 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was so loved and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held after the pandemic is over. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name be given to the Salvation Army.
