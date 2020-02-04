|
|
December 17, 1928 -
January 25, 2020
Celebration of Life service: 11AM, Thursday, February 6th at Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Betty Magnuson (AKA "Betty Boop") passed away on January 25th, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA after a long battle with kidney and heart failure.
She was the loving wife of George K. Magnuson JR. They would have shared 50 years of marriage together in March.
Betty was born to William and Bertha Orestad on December 17th, 1928 in Fargo, ND. She was the second oldest of ten children.
Betty enjoyed gardening, collecting dolls, nutcrackers, donuts and chocolates, but more than anything else she loved having friends and family around her. These included family gatherings for birthdays and holidays, with Christmas being at the top of her list, so she could display her immense nutcracker and Christmas ornament collection. The other immense joy in her life was spending time with her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents William and Bertha Orestad; sister Rosella Orestad; brothers Robert, Oscar and Leo Orestad; son Steve Smith and grandson Boe Smith.
Betty is survived by her husband George Magnuson of almost 50 years; son Randy Smith, and his wife Connie Smith; their children Candy, Ryan and Ronnie Smith and his wife Jen, and their children Boe and Teanna; twin sons Brad Magnuson and his wife Monica, and Chad Magnuson and his wife Rochelle, and their son Solomon; granddaughter Nadean Auckland and her husband Matt, and their children Sarah and her husband Josh Hatcher, Chelsea and her husband Jake Sherwood, Lila and her husband Jason Fetterly, and Austin and his wife Angel; and 13 great- grandchildren; Brothers Marvin Orestad his wife Alice, Les Orestad and his wife Sandy, and Dave Orestad; sisters Marion Sadler and her husband Bob, and Lola Bernadelli and her husband Ray.
She also had a vast number of nieces and nephews; Tinamarie Orestad, Norman Orestad, Theresa Mercer, Keith Sadler, Bobbi Joe Sadler, Debbie Sadler, Richard Orestad, Brian Orestad, Julie Orestad, Scotty Orestad, Bill Orestad, Autumn Orestad, John Orestad, Josh Orestad, Olivia Orestad, Shaun Orestad, Traci Orestad, Jana Orestad, Connie Orestad, Joanna Randall, Mary Ann Smith, Beverly Jean Smith, Susie Smith; Bernadine and David Huston.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 4, 2020