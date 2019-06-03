February 26th, 1928 -

May 25th, 2019



Betty Anne DePaul, age 91, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Arroyo Grande, CA, passed away on May 25th, 2019 at Mountain Glen Retirement Center.



Betty was born to Catherine and Lawrence Ruffing on February 26th, 1928 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. She grew up there with her eight siblings, dropping out of high school to help support her family at the age of 16. At age 20 she married Richard DePaul and together they raised four children eventually relocating to Southern California.



As an adult Betty went back to school and received her high school diploma. She then went on to graduate from Cerritos College with a degree in "Data Processing/ Programming" while working there as the Computer Center Control Clerk. She continued her education At UCLA, eventually earning her Instructor Credential in "Computer and Related Technologies". She taught computer science classes at Cerritos College and then Cuesta College following a move to Arroyo Grande. Betty loved teaching and was well-loved by her colleagues and students. She earned many awards and gained much recognition for her outstanding teaching abilities.



Betty was a philanthropist at heart, spending many years serving at Saint Patricks Catholic Church and within the pro-life community, finding joy and fulfillment in helping others. She had a special relationship with her siblings, traveling to Pittsburgh each year for an annual family reunion even up to 90 years of age. Betty also had a great love for children and enjoyed being "Grandma" to all the little ones in her life.



At 90 years of age she relocated to Mount Vernon where she lived out the rest of her days surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Betty was an inspiration in the way she faced hardship with an indelible spirit and kept her fun sense of humor through it all. She constantly surprised those around her with her wit and love of laughter-even into her last days. Her memory will live on in those she left behind, whose lives she touched through her dedication, unselfishness, and love; and her legacy of love will live on in the lives of those she saved through her great efforts counseling and serving in pro-life organizations. Their lives are a testament to Betty's dedication to the unborn, and to her faithfulness to serve where God called her.



Betty is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Teresa) DePaul and Richard (Lori) DePaul; her grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) DePaul, Jared (Emily) DePaul, Danielle Sweet, Lauren DePaul, Gina DePaul, Jeromy Stewart, Robin (Darci) Stewart, Shannon (Matt) Guerero, Cary Durgin and Christopher Durgin; and her siblings, John (Marcia) Ruffing, Leo Ruffing, James (Jeanette) Ruffing, Gilbert Ruffing, and Donald (Sibyl) Ruffing, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Lawrence Ruffing, her husband of 59 years, Richard DePaul, her daughters, Kathy and Jeanne DePaul, and her siblings Alice Petrulo, Lois Miller, and Lawrence Ruffing.



Services will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon followed by a graveside service at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.