Betty passed away in the presence of family on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Betty was born in Lyman, Washington on September 20, 1930 to John and Gladys (Bishop) McCalib.
She graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1948. In 1949, she married JD Bradley. They made their home in Lyman and later moved to Sedro-Woolley. They had two children: a daughter, Melinda, and a son, Steve.
Throughout the years, she worked in retail and in restaurants around the Skagit Valley. Betty was an accomplished cook and loved to bake. She loved to sew and crochet, making quilts and afghans for her family and friends. She was also known for her green thumb and her love of flowers. Betty loved visitors, especially her great-grandchildren. One friend from Country Meadows shared that Betty always said, "Come on in, my door is open." Betty was sweet, kind, and giving to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Doug) Helde; son, Steve (Heidi) Bradley; grandchildren, Angela (Kevin) Knutsen, Chris (Amber) Helde, Melissa (Alex) Brancheau and Ryan Bradley; great grandchildren, Henry, William, Zella and Spencer Knutsen, Cooper, Chloe, Carson, Cody and Carter Brancheau, and Luke Helde; brothers, Wayne Bishop and Doyle (Marlene) McCalib; sister, Mary (Ron) Holmes; sister in law, Bev McCalib.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys McCalib; husband, JD Bradley; brother, Dale McCalib; sister in law, Jean Bishop.
Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, JD at the Lyman Cemetery. The family would like to thank Country Meadows Village for their wonderful care of Betty for the last 7 years.
