Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
La Conner, WA
BETTY JEAN FOSTER


1945 - 2019
BETTY JEAN FOSTER Obituary
March 5, 1945 -
August 9, 2019

Betty J. Foster passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital at the age of 74.

Betty was born on March 5, 1945 to William and Bertha (Jolley) Gwynn in Tacoma. On May 24, 1969, Betty married James "Jim" Henry Foster in Bremerton, WA.

After graduating from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy, she worked at Waldo Hospital in Seattle where she became head pharmacist. She then went to work at Bracken's Pharmacy, also in Seattle. She and Jim purchased the pharmacy in 1982 and sold it in 1994. They moved to Shelter Bay in La Conner where she worked for Rite Aid and Safeway in Anacortes.

Betty enjoyed golfing, boating, gardening, camping, traveling, walking her dog, being with friends and family, playing board and card games, reading, crossword puzzles, and playing with her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Shelter Bay Yacht Club, Sacred Heart Church in La Conner, and the Swinomish Ladies Group. In 2014 she served as the Commodore of the Shelter Bay Yacht Club.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, James "Jim" Foster; sons, Jason John Foster of Seattle, Matthew James Foster of Redmond; two grandchildren, granddaughter Mackenzie Joy Foster and grandson Ashton Harrison Foster; two brothers, Jim Gwynn and Michael Gwynn; two sisters, Pam Cox and Frankie Hall

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Robert Gwynn.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Conner at 10:00 AM.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
