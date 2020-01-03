Home

BETTY JEAN (SYVERSON) MONTEITH

BETTY JEAN (SYVERSON) MONTEITH Obituary
January 21, 1958 -
December 27, 2019

Betty Jean (Syverson) Monteith, age 61, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on December 27, 2019 after a long, courageous and hard fought battle with cancer.

Betty was born on January 21, 1958 in Sedro-Woolley, WA to Wesley and Myrtle Syverson.

She was raised with her 5 sisters, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1976.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley with a reception to follow at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles.

To see the full obituary and to share your memories of Betty, sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
