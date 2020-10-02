Betty Jean Morgenthaler, age 92, of Anacortes, WA went to be with her Lord, peacefully, at Rosario Assisted Living in Anacortes with family at her side, on Friday evening, September 25, 2020. Betty was born in Elliott, Iowa and moved to Anacortes when she was in high school.
Betty is survived by her sons: Mike (Kathy), Pat (Patty), Jeff (Marcia) and daughters: Jill (Jim) Foss, Julie (Perry) Wollam; her sister, Barbara Merrifield, and her brother, Ted Elliott. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Andy (Krista) Morgenthaler, Melissa (Bobby) Miller, Jason (Kelly) Morgenthaler, Holly Morgenthaler (Megan Moore), Lisa Morgenthaler, T.J. (Danielle) Morgenthaler, Mindy (Rob) Rice, Kevin (Rachel) Foss, Kaitlynn Wollam, and great grandchildren: Breann, Reese, Brennan, and Rowan Morgenthaler, Quinn and Chase Miller, Ethan and Riley Foss, Nicholas Rice, and Liam Cox. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, her parents, Ted and Wilma Elliott, her brother, Bill Elliott, and her grandson, Connor Wollam.
Betty was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a great influence on many in Anacortes during her lifetime. Her kindness and wisdom will be long remembered. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Connor Wollam Memorial Scholarship at anacortesschoolsfoundation.org
