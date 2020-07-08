June 7, 1950 -
June 25, 2020
On June 25th, 2020 the world lost Betty Jean Slavick after a 15 year decline due to early onset Alzheimer's disease.
She was a sweet, kind, and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. All that knew her loved her. She was an angel who walked on the Earth and now she has returned back to her Heavenly home.
Betty was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served selflessly in numerous callings throughout her life.
Betty was born June 7, 1950 in Mount Vernon, Washington to Normand J and Ruby Adelia Andrew. She grew up in Washington State with three siblings: Darla, Coleen and Jay.
Betty attended college at Skagit Valley Community College and Washington State University where she earned a B.S. in Home Economics. Betty met her husband, Anell, at a dance while at WSU and married him on May 27, 1972.
Betty and Anell lived 1 year in Claremont, California, 2 years at Brownlee Dam, 2 years in Lompoc, California, and 43 years of their married life in Boise, Idaho, where they raised their two children, Jeffrey and Susan.
While living in Southern California, in the early years of their marriage, the young family became avid LA Dodger fans.
Betty was an expert couponer/refunder, using savings to help fund her love of travel, most notably frequent trips to Southern California where she loved to go to Disneyland, as well as numerous cruises.
Betty loved snow skiing, skiing yearly with her family at their local ski resort, Bogus Basin, and traveling frequently to other ski areas across the West. She also enjoyed spending many summer weekends up boating at Lucky Peak Reservoir where she would water-ski and picnic with her family.
In addition to raising a family and serving in her local church congregation, Betty also worked in various administrative positions for both the State of Idaho and the Federal Government.
Betty is survived by her husband, Anell Slavick, two sisters, Darla Maney and Coleen Lyman, two children, Susan Armstrong (Bruce) and Jeffrey Slavick (Suzette Vandivier), and eleven grandchildren, Gwendolyn Armstrong, Rosilind Armstrong, Ruby Armstrong, Eliza Armstrong, William Armstrong, Alexandria Armstrong, Percy Armstrong, Christian Armstrong, Iva Slavick, Annika Slavick, and Luka Slavick.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Normand and Ruby Andrew, and her brothers, Darl and Jay Andrew.
Betty was laid to rest in the Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on July 2, 2020.
Remembrances may be left for Betty's family on her Tribute Wall at SummersFuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Boise Rescue Mission where Betty often made donations to help care for those in her community.