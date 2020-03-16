Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY JO WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JO WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY JO WRIGHT Obituary
1924 - 2020

Betty Jo Wright peacefully passed on March 8, 2020 in Anacortes, WA.

Betty enjoyed a full and productive life with Jim, her late husband.

She grew up in Long Beach CA but found her calling in the Pacific Northwest residing in Portland, Seattle and Anacortes.

She was a gifted educator and held several positions including principal.

Jim and Betty enjoyed many activities, including boating, traveling and photography. She published a book on their adventures traveling to Princess Louisa Inlet in British Columbia aboard a 16-foot outboard motorboat. She assisted with the preservation of Chatterbox Falls, BC, one of her favorite places on the earth.

Betty is survived by her sister, Mary Margaret Caddle and her family as well as many loving friends.

In her memory donations may be sent to: Princess Louisa International Foundation, P.O. Box 3562, Bellevue, WA 98004.

To share memories of Betty Jo, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY JO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -