|
|
1924 - 2020
Betty Jo Wright peacefully passed on March 8, 2020 in Anacortes, WA.
Betty enjoyed a full and productive life with Jim, her late husband.
She grew up in Long Beach CA but found her calling in the Pacific Northwest residing in Portland, Seattle and Anacortes.
She was a gifted educator and held several positions including principal.
Jim and Betty enjoyed many activities, including boating, traveling and photography. She published a book on their adventures traveling to Princess Louisa Inlet in British Columbia aboard a 16-foot outboard motorboat. She assisted with the preservation of Chatterbox Falls, BC, one of her favorite places on the earth.
Betty is survived by her sister, Mary Margaret Caddle and her family as well as many loving friends.
In her memory donations may be sent to: Princess Louisa International Foundation, P.O. Box 3562, Bellevue, WA 98004.
To share memories of Betty Jo, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Mar. 18, 2020